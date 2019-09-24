Good morning, Red River Valley!
A low pressure system to our west over southern Arizona might be too far away to have major impacts on our weather, but it will help to keep a high pressure system pushed off to our east, where it will do little good to stymie rain chances.
Virtually every day this week offers at least a 20% chance for rain, with today's between 50% (for most of the region) to 70% (in Choctaw County, Oklahoma). The boundaries of the two systems will keep most precipitation near the Red River, where meteorologists forecast between a quarter and a half inch of rain could fall today.
Otherwise, look for a mostly cloudy Tuesday with a high near 87. Winds will be from the south at about 5 to 10 mph. Rain chances taper off tonight although the clouds will likely stick around. The low tonight will be around 72.
Make sure to take an umbrella so you'll have a dry and happy Tuesday!
