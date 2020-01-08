Rayla Jeanette McCurry, 43, of Paris, was arrested at 7:32 a.m. Tuesday in the 900 block of Clarksville Street, after store employees said they saw her concealing items inside her purse and attempting to leave the store without paying for them.
Police found that McCurry had at least two prior convictions for theft, so this charge was enhanced to a felony. McCurry was additionally charged with criminal trespass and resisting arrest.
She was later taken to the Lamar County Jail, where she remained this morning with bonds totaling $13,000, online records show.
Police investigating ride robbery complaint
Paris police responded to a robbery in the 1600 block of North Main Street at 3:23 p.m. Tuesday, and were told by a complainant that he received a ride from a black woman to the store and she wanted money for the ride. The complainant got $20 from an ATM and the woman pushed him and grabbed the money, officers were told.
The complainant said he chased the woman to her vehicle and tried to keep her from leaving but she kicked him and knocked him down. The woman fled the scene before officers arrived.
The incident is under investigation.
Calls for service: Paris police responded to 75 calls for service and arrested four people Tuesday.
