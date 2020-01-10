Evelyn Joyce Burns, 57, of Paris, entered eternal rest on Jan. 5, 2020, at Paris Regional Medical Center.
Funeral services are scheduled for 11 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, in Maxey Funeral Home Chapel. Pastor Carlton Mitchell will serve as eulogist. Interment will follow to Restlawn Garden Cemetery under the direction of Maxey Funeral Home.
Evelyn Joyce Burns was born on Feb. 4, 1962 in Lamar County, Texas to the parents of Bobbie Morgan Smith and the late Fred Smith.
She received her education in the North Lamar and Paris School Districts. She worked tirelessly as a long time employee of Sirloin Stockade until her medical leave. She was also associated with the Baptist denomination.
Survivors are, son, Tony Smith, of Paris; grandchildren, Shammond Smith, of Paris, Texas, Kar’ne Smith, of Mexico, Ta’Darius Smith, of Dallas, Texas and Roland Hayes, of Paris, Texas; parents, Bobbie and Robert Fulbright, of Paris, Texas; brothers, Fred (Linda) Smith, of San Diego, California, Delvin (Stephanie) Fulbright, Robert (Monica) Fulbright and Bradley Mosley, of Paris, Texas; sisters, Tawana Hale, of Portland, Oregon and Sherrill Fulbright, of Paris, Texas; a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her father, Fred Smith; maternal grandparents, Herman and Willie Ann Bills; paternal grandparents, Clyde and Estella Fulbright.
