North Lamar recognizes businesses
Paris area community businesses were recognized through the TASB Business Recognition program during the North Lamar School Board meeting Monday night. Campus principals thanked the businesses for showing their support of their schools. Individuals and family members representing the businesses in the front row are Gary Nash, Vickie Foster, Principal Kristin Hughes, Layla Woodard, Chance Woodard, Traci Craig, Kallen Craig, Liam Broadway, Dustin Broadway and Emmett Broadway; in back are Becky Nash, Superintendent Kelli Stewart, Paul Allen, Principal Clay Scarborough, Dr. Amy Hughes and Principal Lori Malone.

 Submitted Photo

Through the Texas Association of School Boards Business Recognition program, North Lamar principals recently had the opportunity to thank local businesses for supporting their schools.

North Lamar High School Principal Clay Scarborough recognized Paul Allen, president of the Lamar County Chamber of Commerce, for giving students the opportunity to explore businesses and showing them the skills necessary for jobs in Lamar County.

Aaron Parker Elementary Principal Kristen Hughes thanked Powderly Dairy Queen owners Becky and Gary Nash and manager Vickie Foster for offering incentives to students who excel in academics or other set goals.

Higgins Elementary Principal Lori Malone thanked veterinarian and owner of Paris Veterinary Clinic Amy Hughes, Lauren and Chance Woodard, owners of Southern Pro Landscaping and Light Blond, Dustin Broadway with iamBroadway and Tracy Craig with Paris Kids Clinic. All have been instrumental in supporting students and program at her campus.

