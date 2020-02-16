Paris area community businesses were recognized through the TASB Business Recognition program during the North Lamar School Board meeting Monday night. Campus principals thanked the businesses for showing their support of their schools. Individuals and family members representing the businesses in the front row are Gary Nash, Vickie Foster, Principal Kristin Hughes, Layla Woodard, Chance Woodard, Traci Craig, Kallen Craig, Liam Broadway, Dustin Broadway and Emmett Broadway; in back are Becky Nash, Superintendent Kelli Stewart, Paul Allen, Principal Clay Scarborough, Dr. Amy Hughes and Principal Lori Malone.