Through the Texas Association of School Boards Business Recognition program, North Lamar principals recently had the opportunity to thank local businesses for supporting their schools.
North Lamar High School Principal Clay Scarborough recognized Paul Allen, president of the Lamar County Chamber of Commerce, for giving students the opportunity to explore businesses and showing them the skills necessary for jobs in Lamar County.
Aaron Parker Elementary Principal Kristen Hughes thanked Powderly Dairy Queen owners Becky and Gary Nash and manager Vickie Foster for offering incentives to students who excel in academics or other set goals.
Higgins Elementary Principal Lori Malone thanked veterinarian and owner of Paris Veterinary Clinic Amy Hughes, Lauren and Chance Woodard, owners of Southern Pro Landscaping and Light Blond, Dustin Broadway with iamBroadway and Tracy Craig with Paris Kids Clinic. All have been instrumental in supporting students and program at her campus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.