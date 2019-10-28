Pia Meiyvonne Dudley, 34, of Paris, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after police were called to a disturbance in the 500 block of Bonham Street at 5:21 p.m. Saturday.
Officers said they were told the suspect had struck a man with a vehicle after an argument. The 33-year-old man refused medical treatment and said he did not want to cooperate with the investigation, police said.
Dudley was taken to county jail, and she was released the same day on $10,000 bond, according to online records.
Paris police charge man with THC oil possession
Paris police who stopped a vehicle in the 200 block of West Washington Street for a defective brake light at 2:22 p.m. Saturday arrested 19-year-old Justin Blake Whitworth of Paris for possession of THC oil in a vape pen after an officer said they smelled marijuana.
Whitworth was taken to Lamar County Jail. He was released Sunday on $3,000 bond, jail records show.
Felony probation warrant lands Paris man in jail
Paris police said they arrested Jeffery Michael O’Neal, 38, of Paris, in the 1200 block of North Main Street at 3:24 p.m. Sunday. O’Neal was found to have an outstanding felony probation warrant for manufacturing or delivering a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance.
He was later placed in the Lamar County Jail, where he remained this morning, online records show.
Police investigating fraud report
Paris police responded to a report of a fraud in the 1800 block of Clarksville Street at 1:32 p.m. Saturday. The complainant reported that after making a daily deposit at the bank, a bank employee called and said three $100 bills that were in the deposit bag were counterfeit.
The investigation continues.
Calls for service: Paris police responded to 211 calls for service and arrested 13 people during the weekend.
