Fire and Rescue

NOV. 13 to NOV. 14
Structure Fire, Alarm, Smoke
10:14 to 10:35 p.m., 1933 Cedar St.
First Responder-Paris
9:52 to 10:17 a.m., 275 34th St. SW.
9:59 to 10:09 a.m., 1205 Martin Luther King Drive.
10:47 to 11:37 a.m., 840 10th St. NE.
10:54 to 11:16 a.m., 345 32nd St. NE.
11:52 a.m. to 12:13 p.m., 210 30th St. NW.
1:57 to 2:23 p.m., 2885 Stillhouse Road.
2:38 to 2:42 p.m., 3525 NE Loop 286.
4:24 to 4:41 p.m., 245 33rd St. SE.
5:41 to 5:55 p.m., 2410 Stillhouse Road.
5:44 to 6:06 p.m., 150 47th
St. SE.
7:11 to 7:37 p.m., 520 Deshong Drive.
7:27 to 7:35 p.m., 1438 Polk St.
8:10 to 8:15 p.m., 150 47th St. SE.
4:35 to 4:42 p.m., 520 8th St. SE.
Public Service
9:43 to 10:07 p.m., 1105 NE Loop 286.
