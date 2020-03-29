The City of Paris Sanitation Department will maintain its normal Friday collection schedule on Good Friday, April 10, said LaVonne Schepis, public works secretary.
Normal collection policy and procedures will apply. The Compost Site will not be open on Good Friday, but will be open April 11.
