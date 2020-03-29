Sanitation Solutions truck
A Sanitation Solutions truck is seen parked at the company’s South Church Street office this morning. The business may soon be a Waste Connections company.

 Macon Atkinson/The Paris News

The City of Paris Sanitation Department will maintain its normal Friday collection schedule on Good Friday, April 10, said LaVonne Schepis, public works secretary.

Normal collection policy and procedures will apply. The Compost Site will not be open on Good Friday, but will be open April 11.

Klark Byrd is the managing editor of The Paris News.

Managing Editor

Klark Byrd is the managing editor of The Paris News and the editor of Paris Life Magazine. He resides in Paris with his wife, Krystle, and their three children, Charlie, Annalise and Willow.

