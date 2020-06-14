Adoption of the Lamar County Appraisal District budget, approval for auctions of surplus equipment and a public hearing on the upcoming fiscal year budget are on the agenda for Paris ISD trustees, who will meet at 4 p.m. Tuesday at Paris High School, 2255 S. Collegiate Drive.
Paris ISD’s share of the appraisal district’s $1.08 million budget is just more than $181,069, or about 16.69%. That will be factored into the school district’s budget, and as the end of the fiscal year approaches, trustees will be discussing end of year projects and budget amendments. Additionally, the public will have a chance to weigh in on the district’s 2020-21 budget.
