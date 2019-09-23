Paris police officers arrested Alisha Cashion after they found her fighting with another woman and in possession of suspected methamphetamine.
Police were dispatched to the 1600 block of South Church Street this weekend after receiving reports of two women fighting. Cashion was identified, and officers said she was found to be in possession of syringes and suspected methamphetamine.
She was charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was taken to Lamar County Jail, where she remained this morning on $4,000 bond, according to online records.
Officers arrest 3 on outstanding warrants
Paris police dispatched to a warrant arrest at the adult probation office in the 4300 block of Bonham Street said they found Paula Hall, who had an outstanding warrant for forgery. Hall was arrested and taken to jail, where she remained this morning without bond, according to online records.
Officers also arrested Harold Davis at the office for an outstanding driving while intoxicated warrant. Davis was taken to Lamar County Jail, where he remained this morning on $2,000, according to online records.
After responding to a disturbance in the 1000 block of 15th Street Southeast, officers said they found Eddie Wilson, who had an outstanding warrant out of Lamar County Sheriff’s Office for false report to a police officer. Wilson was arrested and taken to Lamar County Jail, where he remained this morning without bond, according to online records.
Officers arrest two during traffic stops
A Paris police officer arrested Richard Dean Moore on a manufacturing/delivering controlled substance warrant during a traffic stop in the 300 block of Graham Street. Moore was arrested and taken to Lamar County Jail, where he remained this morning without bond, according to online records.
Another officer made a traffic stop in the 1500 block of South Church and said they found a passenger, Kathryn Spillers, had outstanding warrants out of Lamar County. Police said her warrants were for possession of a controlled substance and several Class C warrants out of Paris Municipal Court. Officers said they arrested her.
Spillers was not listed among Lamar County Jail inmates this morning.
Woman arrested for suspected drugs, failure to identify
Police said they arrested Jazmyn Smallwood while investigating an intoxicated person in the 100 block of West Neagle Street over the weekend.
Officers searched a residence there and found Smallwood, who had outstanding warrants from Lamar County Sheriff’s Office. Officers also found suspected methamphetamine and syringes during the search. Smallwood’s warrants were for possession of a controlled substance and failure to identify, with a new charge for possession of a controlled substance, police said.
She was arrested and taken to Lamar County Jail, where she remained this morning on bond totaling $8,500, according to online records.
Calls for service: Paris police responded to 365 calls for service and arrested 17 people over the weekend.
