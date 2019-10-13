James Douglas Price, 65, of Paris, affectionately known as Jim, J.D., or Gabby by his family and friends, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019, at his home.
Cremation was under the care and direction of Bright-Holland Funeral Home.
A gathering of family and friends is scheduled for Sunday, Oct. 20, from 2:30 to 7 p.m. at the Eagles Lodge, 1125 N.W. Loop 286, Paris, TX 75460.
Jim was born Sept. 27, 1954, in Dallas, Texas. He graduated from Valencia High School in California in 1973.
He served in the United States Air Force during the Vietnam War for 5 years and 9 months, attaining the rank of sergeant. He was in special forces and was a weapons expert. He also worked in security at Area 51.
Jim was a truck driver during his career and an active member of the Eagle’s Lodge.
His mother and father, Shirley Elizabeth Foster Price and James Robert Price, preceded him in death.
Survivors include two children, Stephanie Price Confer of Lake Oswego, Oregon, and Dakota James Mitchell of Indianapolis, Indiana; two grandsons, Ethan Schroeder and Derek Schroeder; a sister, Debby Gibbons and husband, Clyde of Paris, three nieces, Mandy Ethridge, Jessica Brown and Natashia Brewer; along with numerous grandnieces and grandnephews and a host of friends.
To leave a message or tribute for the family, please visit brighthollandfuneralhome.com.
