With Covid-19 cases and hospitalizations on the rise in Texas, Gov. Greg Abbott took a step back on his economic reopening plans. He required bars to close and set restaurant occupancy back to 50%, in addition to allowing mayors and county judges to impose restrictions on outdoor gatherings of over 500 people. Do you agree with Abbott’s latest efforts amid the coronavirus pandemic?
