Karan Kay Sheppard, age 73, of Clarksville, passed away on Monday, Oct. 14, 2019, at her home surrounded by her loving family.
Karan was born on Aug. 5, 1946, in Bonham to J.T. and Ileene Lewis Eason.
Karan was a school teacher and also a children’s choir director. She loved the Lord and enjoyed singing in the choir. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. You could never meet a sweeter woman, both inside and out.
Preceding her in death are her parents; her nephew, Preston Berryhill; and her step-mother, Wilma Eason.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019, from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Clarksville Funeral Home. Funeral service are set for 2 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019, in Lindeman Chapel of Clarksville Funeral Home, with the Rev. Jerry Boyd and the Rev. James Brown officiating.
Burial will follow in Annona Cemetery under the direction of Clarksville Funeral Home.
Survivors include her husband, Harold Sheppard, of Clarksville; two sons, Ben Sheppard, of Clarksville and Matthew Sheppard and wife, Elizabeth, of McKinney; her daughter, Becky Sheppard, of Weatherford, Oklahoma; her sister, Cheryl Eason Peeler and husband, Bryan, of Bonham; nine grandchildren, Rachel and husband, Matt, Bonnie, Garrett, Emily, Todd, Brayden, Jacky, Damian and Andy; and her great-granddaughter, Ellisyn.
Online condolences may be made to the Sheppard family at clarksvillefuneralhome.com.
