Good morning, Red River Valley!
The time has come to break out the jackets - it's going to be a cold one.
The cold front that swept through the area, sparking severe thunderstorm watches as it clashed with the hot, moist air that had dominated the region earlier this week, has dropped temperatures significantly - look for a high of about 57 today, down about 30 degrees from Thursday.
Rain also is likely to continue today as the National Weather Service forecasts a 60% chance for our Texas counties and an 80% chance for Choctaw County in Oklahoma, although storm chances diminish throughout the day to provide for a sunny afternoon.
It will be breezy with north winds of 15 to 20 mph and gusts as high as 30. A lake wind advisory has been issued for Red River County, in effect from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. as high speed winds will create hazardous conditions for small craft on area lakes.
The National Weather Service has issued a freeze watch for tonight for Choctaw County, in effect from 1 to 8 a.m. Saturday, as the overnight low dips to 33 degrees.
Stay warm, and have a great Friday!
