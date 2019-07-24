A two-vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon claimed the life of a 79-year-old Paris woman and sent another to Plano in critical condition.
Beverly Moore, 79, of Paris was traveling south on FM 905 just south of Paris at 4:10 p.m. when she ran into the northbound lane and struck a 2012 Nissan Altima head-on, said Mark Tackett, Department of Public Safety information officer. Moore was pronounced dead at the scene by Justice of the Peace Gene Hobbs.
Moore’s passenger, Sidney Colquitt, 64, of Paris was flown from the scene by AirEvac to Medical Center of Plano in critical condition.
Tackett said occupants of the other vehicle — Ottis Callicoat, 71, and Norma Callicoat, 65, of Cunningham — were transported to Paris Regional Medical Center by Paris EMS and were released with minor injuries.
All occupants involved in the crash were wearing their seatbelts at the time of the crash, and next of kin have been notified, Tackett said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.