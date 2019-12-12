Good morning, Red River Valley!
Some scanty moisture over Southeast Texas will push northward expanding stratus clouds today ahead of the approaching system. Central Texas should see the clouds this morning, and they'll break up the further north they advance. As a disturbance moves quickly east, we'll be left with a partly to mostly sunny day with seasonable temperatures, according to the National Weather Service.
Expect a high of 53 or slightly better today as the sun comes out. Winds will be from the south at 5 to 10 mph, bringing in slightly higher dewpoints as we head into the evening. That will allow tonight's low to be a few degrees above Wednesday's, down to about 40 degrees.
There will be increasing clouds tonight, leaving us with a partly sunny Friday. The high Friday should reach around 59 degrees, and we'll rinse and repeat that forecast for Saturday.
It's shaping up to be wonderful weather for ending a work week. Have a great Thursday!
