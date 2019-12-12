Good morning, Red River Valley!

Some scanty moisture over Southeast Texas will push northward expanding stratus clouds today ahead of the approaching system. Central Texas should see the clouds this morning, and they'll break up the further north they advance. As a disturbance moves quickly east, we'll be left with a partly to mostly sunny day with seasonable temperatures, according to the National Weather Service. 

Expect a high of 53 or slightly better today as the sun comes out. Winds will be from the south at 5 to 10 mph, bringing in slightly higher dewpoints as we head into the evening. That will allow tonight's low to be a few degrees above Wednesday's, down to about 40 degrees. 

There will be increasing clouds tonight, leaving us with a partly sunny Friday. The high Friday should reach around 59 degrees, and we'll rinse and repeat that forecast for Saturday. 

It's shaping up to be wonderful weather for ending a work week. Have a great Thursday!

Weekend Outlook.jpg

Near normal temperatures are expected for the end of the week into the weekend. Lows will generally range between the mid 30s north to the mid 40s across Central TX. Highs will generally range from near 60 degrees across the Red River Valley, to near 70 degrees across Central TX. No precipitation is expected Friday through Sunday, though clouds will be on the increase late Sunday with a few showers east of I-35 Sunday night.

Klark Byrd is the managing editor of The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6960 or klark.byrd@theparisnews.com.

Tags

Managing Editor

Klark Byrd is the managing editor of The Paris News and the editor of Paris Life Magazine. He resides in Paris with his wife, Krystle, and their three children, Charlie, Annalise and Willow.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.