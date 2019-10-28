Live Thankfully is back again this year to help feed families and collect canned goods for the holiday season.
The organization’s goal is to help feed children during their two-week Christmas break from school. Many kids eat their major meal at school each day and may not have much at home during this break, organizer Christine Lenoir said in an email.
“Live Thankfully, on the surface, is simply a canned food drive. But it is also a leadership program aimed at teaching our youth and community to be on the lookout for those in need,” Lenoir said. “We want to teach them to take a step forward and make a difference, even if it’s just listening to someone who needs a friend. Just being aware and trying to help is important.”
The food drive is for school counselors, church youth leaders or “anyone who will have a true commitment to volunteering for this effort,” Lenoir said. This year’s Kickoff Party will be Nov. 1 at Chili’s at 6:30 p.m. Party with a Purpose, where volunteers sort, separate and fill 1,000 reusable grocery bags with nonperishable foods, will be at 2 p.m. Dec. 8 at Chisum ISD.
“This is for the whole community to come together and give of their time to help our neighbors and friends,” Lenoir said.
Right now, the organization is meeting with school counselors and preparing for the upcoming holiday season, Lenoir said. Sponsors for the event this year include Main Trading Company, Brittany’s Steppin’ Out Dance Studio, Puckett Family Clinic and Spencer Orthodontics.
Last year’s inaugural effort gathered, organized and bagged enough food to feed 200 families, and organizers credited students with making it a success. Students from Stone Middle School, Trinity Christian Academy and Chisum did the majority of the food drive. After two months of collecting, volunteers had roughly 50% of the donations in food and the other half in cash, Lenoir said previously. One hundred volunteers gathered at Chisum Elementary School to process the donations.
After the food was bagged and sorted, other volunteers took cash donations to local grocery store to buy more food. Live Thankfully provided 787 bags for families during the holiday school break. The donations were distributed to schools across the area, to be handled by school counselors.
The organization is collecting donations at this time. Those interested in giving can go to www.livethankfully.org and click on the Paris location to learn more about Live Thankfully and donate.
