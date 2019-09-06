Jack Uden Edzards, 82, of Paris, died at 6:20 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019, at his home. A graveside service is set for 10 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, in the outdoor chapel at Evergreen Cemetery, with the Rev. Jim Semple officiating. The family will receive friends from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Saturday at the funeral home prior to the graveside service. Fry & Gibbs Funeral Home has charge of the arrangements.
Jack was born on April 20, 1937, in Paris, to Herman Uden and Vergie Thompson Edzards.
He graduated from Paris High School and attended Texas Tech, graduating from East Texas State University with his degree in Economics. Mr. Edzards served his country in the US Army during the Cuban Missile Crisis.
He married Linda Lewing on Dec. 1, 1962, in Many, Louisiana. Mr. Edzards worked at Valley Feed Mill prior to his retirement. He was a life-long member of First Baptist Church.
Survivors include his wife of 56 years, Linda Edzards; two sons, Matt Edzards and Michael Edzards and wife, Misty; four grandchildren, Joe Hunter Edzards, Sarah Edzards, Stephen Paul Edzards and Matthew Mann; his only sister, Virginia Adams; his sister-in-law, Donna Edzards; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and four brothers, Artis, Edward, Manton and Joe Edzards.
Online condolences may be made to the Edzards family by visiting fry-gibbs.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.