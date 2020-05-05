By Klark Byrd
The State of Texas is bringing a mobile Covid-19 testing facility to Paris, Mayor Steve Clifford said.
The center is scheduled to be available from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday at Paris Fire Station No. 4, 2010 24th St. SE, and testing will be available only to those with at least one virus symptom who register 48 hours in advance.
“This is not the antibody test. It will be the definitive PCR test that detects the presence of the virus,” the mayor said in a Facebook post.
In order to be screened, residents must have at least one of the following symptoms: fever and/or chills; cough; fatigue; body aches or muscle or joint pain; shortness of breath; sore throat; headaches; nausea, vomiting or diarrhea; nasal congestion; or a loss of taste or smell.
To register, visit txcovidtest.org or call 512-883-2400. Tests will be conducted by appointment only, Clifford said.
“This is the test that our community needs at this time. Please do not sign up unless you truly have symptoms. We don’t want to use tests on asymptomatic people,” he said.
News of the testing comes after an outbreak of Covid-19 was discovered at Paris Healthcare Center and as Paris-Lamar County Health District officials continue to report increasing cases attributed to community spread.
By 5 p.m. Monday, the number of Lamar County residents with confirmed Covid-19 diagnoses reached 71, according to the health district. That number includes two new cases reported Monday.
Of the 71 cases, seven are travel related and 64 are considered community spread, health district director Gina Prestridge said. Fifty one of the cases are associated with the Paris Healthcare Center outbreak between staff and residents. Twenty are unrelated.
In addition, there are approximately 61 people under monitoring.
Of the cases in Lamar County, six have recovered and one has passed away.
Staff reporter Mary Madewell contributed to this report.
