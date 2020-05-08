Lee Roy Moore Jr., of Paris, Texas, died peacefully at his residence on Tuesday, May 5, 2020 of cancer.
Born in Dumas (just one S) on Aug. 9, 1944, the son of Lee Roy Moore Sr. and Frances Luttrell Moore.
His family and friends called him “Sonny”. In 1961 he enlisted in the US Navy where he earned a new nickname “Tex” and was stationed in the Philippines to Fighter Squadron VF162 on the USS Oriskany serving in Japan and Vietnam. After his military service he worked for PANTEX and Leer Sigler International in Vietnam. After Vietnam, he was employed by Bell Helicopter and worked in Iran as an aircraft mechanic. He later settled in Paris, Texas where he started his business, Copiers and More.
He was a life member and Post Commander, from 1971 to 1972, of the VFW Post 1475, lifetime member of Disabled American Veterans, 35 year Member of the Elks Lodge 2433, a NASCAR enthusiast, and most importantly a proud Papa and Uncle Lee Roy. If there is a Ford at his funeral it better have Tennessee Ernie on the plates.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brother, William Robert (Bill) Moore; and sister, Velma Louise Moore Reese.
He is survived by his children, Melissa Hilliard, of Lewisville and Jamie Foreman and her husband, Cory, of Abilene; grandchildren, Clare McDowell, Kendell and Carson Foreman; sister, Betty Gentry, of Grand Prairie; and brother, Harold Moore, of Hot Springs Village; many nieces and nephews and extended family whom were dear to his heart.
A memorial service is set for 10 a.m. on Friday, May 15, 2020, in the chapel of Fry & Gibbs Funeral Home, with the Rev. Brad Crosswhite officiating. Cremation arrangements are made with Fry & Gibbs. Interment will be at Memorial Park Cemetery in Amarillo, Texas. Those who wish to remember Lee Roy may make gifts in his memory to the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
Online condolences to the Moore family by visiting fry-gibbs.com.
