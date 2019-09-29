The Red River County Historical Society’s 40th annual Fall Bazaar is set for Saturday in Clarksville.
Events will take place around the historic Red River County Courthouse from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., with entertainment from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Fortieth anniversary T-shirts will be on sale as well as a new Christmas ornament draped in snow.
Arts and craft booths will be on hand, the The Clarksville Rotary Club has planned an old fashioned fish fry behind the Library Thrift Shop.
The Rotary Club will host the13th annual Red River County Duck Race in Delaware Creek along the Creek Walk at 3 p.m. and the Historical Society will sponsor the Bake Shop.
A Children’s Corner will be available and tours of historic properties, class reunions, food and a general good time are on the offing.
The Bazaar is the Historical Society’s chief fundraising event.
The proceeds of this event will help in the maintenance of many historic structures including the DeMorse Home, The Lennox Home, Miss Belle’s House and the Old Church Theatre.
