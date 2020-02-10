Good morning, Red River Valley!
The region dodged a severe weather bullet Sunday night, primarily thanks to a mid-level cap of warm air that kept a lid on things. Rain showers that started up last night will continue into this morning and possibly through the day.
Today starts with a 50% chance of showers, especially after 3 p.m., the National Weather Service forecasts. The skies will be cloudy and the temperature will remain at about 46 degrees as north northwest winds blow in 10 to 15 mph with gusts as high as 20 mph.
That cooler air will help decrease rain chances before midnight to about 30%. The skies will remain cloudy and the low will be just 42 degrees. North winds will continue at about 10 mph.
This week will be a wet period as "multiple days of rain may result in an increased flood threat Monday afternoon through Wednesday morning," meteorologist David Bonnette wrote in forecast discussion. "A Flash Flood Watch may be warranted for this timeframe in the coming days; however, there is still uncertainty as to the precip amounts and the locations where the heaviest precip will fall. Any location may be susceptible to flooding, but the greatest potential (at this time) is in areas both east of I-35 and south of I-30."
Don't let the rain get you down. Go after today and make it your best Monday!
