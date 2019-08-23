With the school year underway, the Lamar County Homelessness Coalition is hosting a sock and underwear drive to make sure as many local students as possible have adequate clothing.
The drive lasts until the coalition's next meeting, scheduled for Sept. 12 at noon at Lewis Hall of Paris Regional Medical Center.
New socks and underwear can be dropped off at the Lamar County United Way office, 2340 Lamar Ave., or at the September meeting, said United Way Director Jenny Wilson.
All items donated prior to the meeting will be taken to the meeting, and from there will be delivered to the care closets at the various Paris ISD schools. Wilson said Prairiland ISD and Chisum ISD are considering starting care closets, and might also be added as recipients.
All children’s sizes are requested. Adult clothing will be accepted too, and will be donated to the New Hope Center of Paris. However, Wilson said the focus is on children’s clothing.
Though the drive ends Sept. 12, donations do not need to end on Sept. 12, Wilson said.
“We are always accepting donations of any items,” Wilson said. “If you bring a donation to United Way, we’ll find a place for it to help someone.”
