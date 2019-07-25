After more than 23 years of service with the Paris Fire Department, Deputy Fire Chief Jerry Horton will be retiring at the end of July.
Join the fire department for a farewell reception at Station 1, located at 1444 N. Main St., on Monday, July 29, anytime between 2 to 5 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.