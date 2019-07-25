Paris Fire Department

After more than 23 years of service with the Paris Fire Department, Deputy Fire Chief Jerry Horton will be retiring at the end of July.

Join the fire department for a farewell reception at Station 1, located at 1444 N. Main St., on Monday, July 29, anytime between 2 to 5 p.m.

Macon Atkinson is a staff writer for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6963 or macon.atkinson@theparisnews.com.

