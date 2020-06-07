Lamar Electric will award six $1,000 academic scholarships on July 31.
Each year, Lamar Electric awards six $1,000 academic scholarships at its April annual meeting, but this year, the LEC meeting has been canceled due to the Covid-19 virus. The drawing for the scholarships, however, will still take place.
Lamar Electric has reopened the time period for scholarship entries. Entries must be received at the cooperative office no later than 5 p.m. July 24. The recipients will be selected in a random drawing of qualified students that will stream on the Lamar Electric Facebook page live, Friday, July 31 at 10 a.m. The winners of the scholarships will be announced on Lamar Electric’s Facebook page and website.
“The money used for these scholarships is from unclaimed deposits or refunds from our members,” Lamar Electric General Manager Jerry Williams said. “The law allows Lamar Electric to use a portion of these aotherwise, the money is turned over to the state. Each member can still file a claim with the state of Texas for unclaimed checks.”
To be considered for a Lamar Electric Cooperative scholarship, the student must live full time in a residence served by Lamar Electric and be a graduating senior attending a high school or accredited extended studies program within the counties served by Lamar Electric Cooperative.
For information and to fill out an application, visit LamarElectric.coop. There is no need to send in an application if you have already applied. If an applicant is unsure if they have applied or if their entry has been received, email Kristen@lamarelectric.coop to verify. Applications can be submitted by email to scholarship@lamarelectric.coop or mailed to Lamar Electric Cooperative, Attn: Kristen Bollman, P.O. Box 580, Paris, TX 75461.
