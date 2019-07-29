Paris police said they arrested Kenneth Crittenden at a traffic stop after finding drug paraphernalia and a firearm inside the car.
The police stopped Crittenden at the 900 block of Pine Bluff Street and said they could smell marijuana emitting from the vehicle. Officers searched the vehicle and said they discovered drug paraphernalia and a firearm inside. They arrested Crittenden for possession of drug paraphernalia and unlawful carrying of a weapon.
He was later taken to Lamar County Jail, where he was detained this morning on $3,000 bond, according to online records.
Man resists arrest after trespassing
Paris police officers said they arrested Stacey Greene after he was caught trespassing, and they charged him with resisting arrest when he refused to get into the patrol car.
Police said they found Greene in the 300 block of Stone Avenue after he had been warned not to be there. Greene was placed under arrest for criminal trespass, but officers said he refused to be placed in the vehicle to take him to jail. Greene was charged with resisting arrest search or transport in addition to trespassing.
He was later taken to Lamar County Jail, where he was detained this morning on bond totaling $3,500, according to online records.
Police arrest woman for property theft, drug paraphernalia
Officers said they arrested Karen Sarver at 1800 Clarksville St. after discovering stolen items and drug paraphernalia in her possession.
She was later taken to the county jail, where she was detained this morning without bond, according to online records.
Traffic stop ends in drug possession arrest
Paris police said they arrested a passenger in a car in the 700 block of Lamar Avenue for possession of controlled substance during a traffic stop.
The man, Donnie Teafatiller, was arrested for suspected methamphetamine possession and was taken to Lamar County Jail, where he was detained this morning on $4,000 bond, according to online records.
Calls for service: Paris police responded to 303 calls for service and arrested 11 people over the weekend.
