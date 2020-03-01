The North Lamar High School gymnasium becomes a natural history museum Monday and Tuesday as “Dinosaur George” Blasing comes to Paris.
Brought here by the Paris Area Arts Alliance, the exhibit is open from 4 to 7:30 p.m. both nights at the gymnasium, 3201 Lewis Lane. Tickets are $5 for adults and $1 for students.
“We are so excited to bring a world class exhibit to the students and people of Lamar County and the surrounding area,” Paris Arts Alliance member Carolyn Patterson said. “It’s a unique opportunity for local citizens to see a dinosaur exhibit without having to drive to the Metroplex.”
For those interested in taking home a piece of history from long ago, items such as fossilized teeth and fish, ammonite, geodes and crystals as well as large replica items will be available for purchase.
"Dinosaur George" Blasing is a self taught paleontologist and animal behaviorist with more than 40 years of study and research.
A public speaker, author and television host, he has performed live to more than 4 million people and has lectured in more than 4,000 museums, schools and public events.
He is the writer, co-creator and host of Jurassic Fight Club on the History Channel and has spent more than 23 years teaching elementary, intermediate and middle schools about the creatures that once ruled our planet.
