Jacqueline McClelland died Tuesday, July 23, 2019; Peaceful Rest Funeral Home.
Carl R. Jensen, 84, of Sumner, died Friday, July 26, 2019; Bright-Holland Funeral Home.
Roger Griffin Sr., 66, of Paris, died Thursday, July 25, 2019; Fry & Gibbs Funeral Home.
Dorothy Parker, 96, of Paris, died Friday, July 26, 2019; Fry & Gibbs Funeral Home.
