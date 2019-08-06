A 3-year-old child accidentally left for about 40 minutes in an SUV in the Walmart parking lot this morning is OK and in their parents' custody, Paris Police Chief Bob Hundley said.
Shoppers walking past the SUV noticed the child locked inside as outdoor temperatures reached 86 degrees. The windows were down enough to allow someone to reach in and unlock the door to retrieve the child, Hundley said.
Police were called to the scene shortly after 10 a.m., with an ambulance called at about 10:15 to complete a medical check of the sweaty child, who was taken inside Walmart to cool down, Hundley said. Paris EMS determined the child was OK.
Officers found the child's grandparents in the store with their other grandchildren, the police chief said.
"They had left the SUV and went different paths once inside the store. Both grandparents thought the other had the 3-year-old," Hundley said. "Texas Department of Child Protective Services was called and an investigation started by that agency along with the police investigation as well. The child was released to its parents and appears to be OK at this time.
"The air temperature at the time was 86 degrees, which could have contributed to a 100-plus temperature inside the vehicle easily. Video surveillance indicates the child was left alone in the SUV for approximately 40 minutes."
Hundley said higher temperatures would likely have "altered the outcome of this incident horribly."
"We are looking at heat advisories for the next couple of days," he said. "We remind everyone to check for sure anytime children are in a car and there are stops made."
The National Weather Service in Dallas-Fort Wort has issued a heat advisory for Fannin, Delta and Lamar counties, to be in effect from noon Wednesday to 7 p.m. Thursday as hot temperatures and humid conditions are expected to drive the heat index value to 109 degrees.
