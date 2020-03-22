Marriage licenses issued by the Lamar County Clerk’s Office for the weeks of March 20, 2020, include:
Bradley Dewayne Coco to Brandi Annette Witt;
Russell Guy Holland Jr. to Jennifer Marie Tidwell;
Thurman Curtis Whitfield to Donnie Fay McGill;
Errin Harrison Farley to Erika Brooke Adams;
Kyle Scott Stowers to Niskee Nicole Mauldin;
Chester Lee Teel to Yvonne Mahan Chance; and,
Jonathan Edward Pierce to Sara Ruth Ricketts.
