PATTONVILLE — Prairiland trustees accepted the resignations of its athletic director, a high school assistant principal and a long-time high school science teacher and extended the contract of Superintendent Jeff Ballard for another year at a Monday night meeting.
Athletic director Greg Mouser and Prairiland High School Assistant Principal Chad Fleming turned in their resignations and physics and chemistry teacher Grant Ballard, a 1985 Prairiland graduate retired.
“We wish Grant all the best in his retirement,” Ballard said. “He has served the district well.”
Mouser has the option of finishing out the year, Ballard said, while Fleming heads to his new job next week.
“We’ve known for a year that Chad was looking for a job closer to his children,” Ballard said. He will be taking a job at Waco — Midway and leaves Friday.”
At Prairiland since 2013, Fleming first served as a teacher/coach before being assigned the high school administrative post.
Ballard said he expects the district to finish out the year without an assistant principal, saying Principal Jason Hostetler will be called on to double his efforts.
After an evaluation, trustees extended Ballard’s three-year contract another year through June 2023.
In other action, the board called a trustee election for May 2 with the positions held by president Michael Sessums, secretary David Basinger and John Dunagan up for election.
