Good morning, Red River Valley!
How's this for a Christmas forecast? Warm temperatures, sunny skies, south winds and no chance for rain. This combination will help boost today's high into the high 60s or low 70s, with forecasts fluctuating between 68 and 71 degrees. Tonight will be mostly clear with a low near 48.
Similar weather can be expected Thursday, albeit with more clouds in the sky. This will be the result of increasing moisture in the atmosphere ahead of a weekend system that's likely to trigger to some rain.
Hopefully Santa brought you something good! Merry Christmas!
