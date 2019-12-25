Good morning, Red River Valley!

How's this for a Christmas forecast? Warm temperatures, sunny skies, south winds and no chance for rain. This combination will help boost today's high into the high 60s or low 70s, with forecasts fluctuating between 68 and 71 degrees. Tonight will be mostly clear with a low near 48.

Similar weather can be expected Thursday, albeit with more clouds in the sky. This will be the result of increasing moisture in the atmosphere ahead of a weekend system that's likely to trigger to some rain.

Hopefully Santa brought you something good! Merry Christmas!

Rain Later This Week.jpg

There will be a risk for rain/storms late this week and next weekend (last weekend of 2019). We are monitoring the potential for the threat for storms, but there's a large amount of uncertainty. Regardless, check back to the forecast, especially if you have outdoor events that are sensitive to rain/storms.

Klark Byrd is the managing editor of The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6960 or klark.byrd@theparisnews.com.

