The Active Shooter Drill will take place this morning around 8:30 to 9 a.m. in the area of 24th SE and E. Polk Street.
Paris Police Chief Bob Hundley asks residents to avoid the area as some streets will be blocked off and emergency vehicles will be going to and from the area.
"People that may be listening to scanners will hear radio dispatches regarding the event but these communications will lead with 'this is a drill', 'this is a drill', 'this is a drill'. People will be role playing as victims and will be transported by ambulances to the local hospital," Hundley said.
"This training is quite important for our readiness and at the same time we do not want to cause any undue alarm regarding this training response," the police chief added.
