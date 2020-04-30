The Paris-Lamar County Health District begins coronavirus testing today for possible cross contamination at two local nursing homes after reports of a death and 47 other confirmed Covid-19 cases at Paris Healthcare Center, 610 Deshong Drive.
Both patients and staff at Legend Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center, 520 8th St. SE, and Stillhouse Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center, 2900 Stillhouse Rd., will be tested, according to Mayor Steve Clifford.
Four hundred nasal swab tests provided by the Texas Department of State Health Services arrived in town Wednesday night by special courier, the result of a conference call Tuesday between local and state officials.
“This testing will help us to see if we truly have a problem in these two other nursing homes, or whether they are disease free,” Clifford said. “We certainly hope they are disease free.”
Paris Mayor Pro Tem Paula Portugal contacted state Rep. Gary VanDeaver’s office on Monday after reports of a nursing home outbreak Sunday. The call resulted in a contact with David Gruber, an associate commissioner of the Texas Department of State Health Services.
Both city and county officials, as well as those from the local health department and a couple local nursing homes, participated in a conference call Tuesday with Gruber and representatives from the Texas Department of Health and Human Services and the Texas Department of Emergency Management, Portugal said.
“We are on the state’s radar now, and inspectors were at a second nursing home today,” Portugal said. “Austin knows our situation, and I believe they will help us with testing if we have a positive in a second nursing home.”
VanDeaver lauded local officials for their efforts.
“I am very impressed with the manner in which the local officials are handling this crisis,” VanDeaver said. “Shortly after the outbreak was discovered, I received an email from Mayor Pro Tem Paula Portugal notifying me of the outbreak and requesting help.
“These are very challenging times, and times for which none of us are fully prepared,” he said. “I applaud the work of the local officials, and will continue to be a resource for them in the coming days.”
VanDeaver lamented the situation in which senior citizens find themselves.
“It breaks my heart to know that so many of our most vulnerable Texans are suffering the effects of this virus, and especially with the news that one has now died in Paris,” VanDeaver said. “My prayers are with all of the people who are infected, and with those who are on the front lines fighting this outbreak.”
The possibility of cross contamination was raised Monday at a Paris City Council meeting when Councilors Renae Stone and Derreck Hughes said they are aware that a Paris Healthcare Center employee also works at a second center.
Meanwhile, an official with Paris Healthcare Center owner SLP Operations of Fort Worth in a statement said the company is working quickly to minimize the spread.
“After consulting with city officials and the Paris-Lamar County Health District, and out of an abundance of caution, a decision was made to test all residents and employees at the center,” company media relations director Taylor Pittman said in an email. “Some of those results are still pending.”
Pittman said a separate and isolated unit within the building now houses residents that test positive for the coronavirus.
“The staff of this unit, equipped with proper PPE, enter and exit through a completely separate doorway from the rest of the center,” Pittman said. “The medical director on staff is monitoring residents’ symptoms around the clock.
Residents who need more specialized care are receiving treatment at Paris Regional Medical Center, Pittman said.
“We do have a few patients in-house as a result of the outbreak at Paris Healthcare Center,” Paris Regional Communication Director Savannah Abbott confirmed. “However, we are by no means overwhelmed. We are currently operating at a normal number with regard to patients receiving ventilator support.”
At an April 8 town hall meeting, Paris Regional CEO Steve Hyde assured the public the hospital is prepared for a coronavirus outbreak.
If necessary, the health care center is prepared to provide 60 ICU beds with breathing equipment, Hyde said.
“Should we need more than that, we have an area of the hospital that we could commandeer as an overflow unit so I would say we are well prepared,” Hyde said. “The state gave us an extra allotment of ventilators just today.”
More than 40% of the coronavirus-related deaths in Texas have been linked to nursing homes and assisted living centers, according to a Houston Chronicle analysis of state data released Tuesday.
On Monday, Gov. Greg Abbott directed the state’s health and human services agency to develop additional guidance for nursing homes at a time he is relaxing regulations on non-essential businesses.
“We will also redouble our efforts to protect seniors in nursing homes, and other senior living facilities,” Abbott said. “That includes things like better infectious disease protocols at senior living centers. The bottom line is this: The more we do to protect our vulnerable senior population, the faster we can safely open business in Texas.”
