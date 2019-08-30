AUG. 29 to AUG. 30
Paris Police Department
Justin Scott Wood, 35: Motion to revoke/interfering with an emergency call (two counts).
Randall Eugene Daniels, 60: Possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 2, less than 1 gram, possession of marijuana, less than 2 ounces.
Linda Katherine Butler, 53: Driving while license invalid.
Constable Precinct 5
DeShawn Anatarus Alexander, 25: Motion to revoke/assault causing bodily injury, family/household member, more than two times within 12 months (two counts), motion to revoke/manufacture/delivery pf a controlled substance, penalty group 2 or 2-A, 4 to 400 grams.
Department of Public Safety
Robert Dean Poindexter, 55: Possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, less than 1 gram.
