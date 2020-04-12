Paris Police Department

APRIL 9 to APRIL 11

Lamar County Sheriff’s Office

Magen Dana Bullard, 27: Driving while intoxicated.

Mathew Lavon Payne, 42: Motion to adjudicate guilt/unlawful carrying of a weapon, motion to adjudicate guilt/disorderly conduct discharge/display firearm.

Reno Police Department

Cody Lee Spradlin, 26: Assault causing bodily injury/family violence.

Department of Public Safety

Mark Leslie Webb, 64: Driving while intoxicated, third or more.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.