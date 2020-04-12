APRIL 9 to APRIL 11
Lamar County Sheriff’s Office
Magen Dana Bullard, 27: Driving while intoxicated.
Mathew Lavon Payne, 42: Motion to adjudicate guilt/unlawful carrying of a weapon, motion to adjudicate guilt/disorderly conduct discharge/display firearm.
Reno Police Department
Cody Lee Spradlin, 26: Assault causing bodily injury/family violence.
Department of Public Safety
Mark Leslie Webb, 64: Driving while intoxicated, third or more.
