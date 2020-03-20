Wilburne “Raye” McGuire, 66, of Roxton, Texas, entered eternal rest on Monday, March 16, 2020, in the comfort of his own home.
Funeral services are set for Saturday, March 21, 2020, at 11 a.m., at Paris New Generation Baptist Church, Paris, Texas. Pastor Shannon McGuire will serve as eulogist, the Rev. Larry Dixon, officiant. Interment will follow at Rocky Ford Cemetery under the direction of Maxey Funeral Home.
Wilburne “Raye” McGuire was born on April 10, 1953, in Sulphur Springs, Texas, to parents Willis McGuire and Lovie “Askew” McGuire.
He graduated from Roxton High School in Roxton, Texas, class of 1971. In December 1999, he received an Associate of Applied Science Degree in funeral service. He was a member of the Gamma Theta Alumni.
Raye was employed by Babcock & Wilcox, a McDermott Company, from 1974 to 1997, until the plant was closed. He was also employed by Maxey Funeral Home for many years.
He gave his life to Christ at the age of 14 during a revival which was held by the Rev. Sis. L. E. Moore, and became a member of Baptist Hill Baptist Church in Ben Franklin, Texas. On Dec. 4, 1994, he was ordained and was very active in the church. He was a member of Paris New Generation Baptist Church, where he served as deacon, head of transportation and assisted with the youth, until his health failed and no longer allowed him to.
Those cherishing his memories are his wife, of 46 years, Janice “Lainey” McGuire; two sons, Shannon (Kandy) McGuire, of Roxton, Texas and Darryl (Jemilla) McGuire, of Paris, Texas; one identical twin brother, Jaye (Vicky) McGuire, of Roxton, Texas; one sister, Jeanette (Margene) Adkins, of Fort Worth, Texas; three grandsons, Kalyl, Adryan and Devyn; three granddaughters, Ashley, Ensley and Gabriella; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and many, many friends.
