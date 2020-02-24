Ruth Ann Vickers, 73, of Paris, passed away on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, at Spring Lake Assisted Living and Memory Care.
Services are scheduled for 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 25, at Bright-Holland Funeral Home, with Bro. Wade White officiating. Burial will follow in Hopewell Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Monday from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the funeral home.
Mrs. Vickers, the daughter of Winifred Bowers and Ruth Katherine Stone Bowers, was born on Aug. 7, 1946, in Paris.
She began working at Merico when the plant opened and continued for 27 years before retirement.
Ruth Ann was a wonderful mother and could always be found preparing something delicious in the kitchen for her family, cleaning house or rearranging furniture.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Sonny Vickers; and a brother, Gene Bowers.
Survivors include three children, Gina Nance and husband, Keith, of Paris, Dan McMichael and wife, Tiffiny, of Powderly and Jimbo Vickers and wife, Allison, of Powderly; grandchildren, Caitlin Nance, Philip Michael Nance, Morgan Earnest, Mason McMichael, Jaylee Kent, Korbyn Vickers and Kason Vickers; siblings, Mary Webb, Glenn Bowers and wife, Linelle, Jerry Bowers and wife, Charlotte, Sam Bowers and wife, Lynn and Dean Bowers and wife, Lee; along with many nieces and nephews; and a host of friends.
Casket bearers will be, Tommy Bowers, C. G. Bowers, Robert Bowers, Andy Bowers, Joe Bowers and Staton McGowan.
The family would like to express their appreciation to all of Ruth Ann’s friends at Spring Lake Assisted Living and Memory Care and to Diana with Waterford Hospice.
In lieu of flowers the family requests that memorials be made to The Boys & Girls Club or Safe-T Paris Outreach.
To leave a message or tribute for the family please visit brighthollandfuneralhome.com.
