Beautiful Friday morning, Red River Valley!
Hot and dry conditions will persist today and through the weekend, meaning we can expect some bright, sunny skies for our Tour de Paris and Paris Balloon and Music Festival events.
Today has a forecast high of 93 degrees, and thanks to lower humidity and a drier wind of about 10 to 15 mph from the south, the heat index value should top out right around 100 degrees for our Texas counties. However, Choctaw County in Oklahoma will remain under a heat advisory, with today's in effect from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. as the heat index value is expected to reach between 102 and 108 degrees.
Remember to stay cool and stay hydrated. Check on elderly family members and neighbors, and check on pets, too. Make sure they have enough water and plenty of shade. Reschedule strenuous activities to the early morning or later in the evening.
Looking forward, Saturday and Sunday conditions should be similar to today, with highs in the low- to mid-90s under sunny skies. The Tulsa, Oklahoma, office of the National Weather Service expects to issue another heat advisory for Choctaw County on Saturday, and possibly Sunday before a cold front arrives, cools things off and potentially sparks a shower or two.
Go on out and seize the day, it's Friday — have a great one!
