Pastor Hershel Mercer, 77, of Dade City, Florida, departed this life on July 10, 2019.
He was predeceased by his parents, Wade and Hazel Mercer; and older brother, Riley.
He is survived by his wife, Sandra Brown Mercer; and son, John; sister, Sue Mercer Curtis; and granddaughter, Sandra Jean; as well as nieces and nephews; and numerous cousins.
Hershel was born in Pauls Valley, Oklahoma, in 1941 and grew up in Stillwater, where as a boy he liked to watch the OSU Cowboys work out and also formed a fascination for the legendary Pistol Pete.
He and Sandra were married in 1968, in Paris Texas.
Hershel loved his work as a pastor for the Seventh-day Adventist church, having received his master of divinity degree from Andrews University, in 1971 and serving in Wisconsin and Oklahoma before coming to Florida in 1981, where he pastored several churches in East Pasco and also served Florida Hospital, now, Advent Care, as volunteer chaplain and director of development in the early days. He retired from the ministry in 2008 and then served seven more years as a volunteer pastor in Wesley Chapel Florida.
A memorial service will be held at East Pasco SDA Church, in Zephyrhills on July 27 at 3 p.m.
