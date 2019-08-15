AUG. 14 to AUG. 15
Paris Police Department
Cody Cortez Hill, 23: Unlawful carrying of a weapon, possession of marijuana, less than 2 ounces, evading arrest/detention with a vehicle.
Brady Allan Goss, 30: Possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, less than 1 gram.
Roland Balderas Vasquez, 33: Resisting arrest/search/transport.
Zatwavion LaJuan Easter, 28: Resisting arrest/search/transport.
Lamar County Sheriff’s Office
Cornelius Cortez Washington, 33: Motion to revoke/criminal nonsupport.
Aaliyah Tatyanna Ocanas, 20: Motion to adjudicate guilt/conspiracy to commit robbery.
Department of Public Safety
Jacob Tyler Smith, 28: Theft of property, $50 to $500.
Jimmy Hunter Wayne Freeman, 22: Capias pro fine/No liability insurance, capias pro fine/failure to appear
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.