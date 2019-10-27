After more than three decades, local salon Hair Works is under new ownership after Rethie Frazier, who founded the business in 1987, decided it was time to retire.
Located at 1850 Pine Bluff St., the business has undergone several changes over the years, Frazier said.
“When I opened Hair Works, we weren’t in the Pine Bluff spot we are now,” she said. “We built the store on Pine Bluff about 10 years later. And at that time, we were Hair and Sun Works, and we did both tanning and hair. We did that three or four years before we got rid of the tanning and just focused on the hair salon side of things.”
Frazier had decades of experience as a stylist before opening Hair Works, and she said she took great pride in her work.
“I’ve spent years doing it, but it’s been something I’ve always loved doing,” she said.
However, the best part of the job for her was always the personal connections it allowed her to form.
“The best part has been all the wonderful clients I’ve met and gotten to know over the years,” Frazier said. “A lot of the people I’ve gotten to know are people I now call my friends. It’s special.”
Frazier also pointed to the relationship she formed with her employees, who she affectionately refers to as “her girls,” as one of the highlights of the job.
“I love all my girls, and I couldn’t do it without them at all,” she said. “The stylists you work with help make it a success just as much or more than I ever could.”
After 32 years running the salon, Frazier said she realized it was time to retire earlier this year after medical issues made it harder to do the work. Despite recognizing that retiring is the right thing to do for her health and the business, she said it’s still a bittersweet moment.
“When you’ve done something for so long, when you’ve grown a business from the start and it’s your baby, it is hard to let go,” she said. “But when it’s time, it’s time.”
Frazier said she doesn’t have plans for what she’ll do in her retirement.
“People keep asking me what I’ll do now that I’m retired, and I just tell them that I don’t know, i’ve never been retired before,” she said with a laugh. “I like to garden; I have a garden, so I might do more of that, but I don’t know.”
Filling her shoes will be Kristi Haley, who previously worked at Hair Works for eight years. Haley offered to buy the business from Frazier years back while a stylist at the salon, and Frazier declined. When she decided to retire earlier this year, she knew just who to call.
“I called her and asked if she was still interested, and I didn’t have to make any other calls, she was so excited,” Frazier said.
Haley said she loved working for Frazier and hopes to use what she learned from working under her as the new owner of Hair Works.
“Rethie is amazing,” Haley said. “You don’t get any better than her as far as employers go. I know I can’t fill her shoes, but I want to use what she taught me and help carry on the tradition.”
Haley said she plans on making some aesthetic changes to the business, including giving it a fresh coat of paint, new furniture and more. She doesn’t plan on wasting any time either, and said she will start on the renovations on Monday, her first official day as the owner.
After working at Hair Works for eight years, Haley spent time working at various salons before opening her own business and doing hair stylings out of her home. Now that she owns Hair Works, though, she said she’ll close her home-based practice.
“It still doesn’t feel real,” Haley said. “This is something I’ve dreamed of doing for so long, and I can’t believe it’s happening.”
Frazier said that though she’ll miss the work, she won’t be far away. She still plans on stopping in to visit with her friends and former employees and, of course, to get her hair done.
“I know (Haley) will do an amazing job,” Frazier said. “She’s talented, energetic and ambitious. She’ll keep everything going strong.”
