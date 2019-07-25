Beverly L. Moore, 79, of Paris, affectionately known as, “Momma Moore,” passed away on Tuesday, July 23, 2019.
Services are scheduled for 2 p.m. on Saturday, July 27, at Bright-Holland Funeral Home. Inurnment will follow at the Mausoleum of Meadowbrook Gardens.
Mrs. Moore, the daughter of James E. and Lilly Worley, was born on Jan. 15, 1940, in Dallas.
In 1957, she married Joe Charles Moore Sr., building 57 years of family and memories before his death in 2014.
During her long and varied career Beverly was a model for Neiman-Marcus in Dallas.
It was in 1976, following Joe’s retirement from the military that the family moved to Paris where Joe worked until retirement from L.P. McCuistion Regional Medical Center.
Beverly worked at Philpot Donuts, McDonald’s, where she was a clown for children’s birthday parties and is still recognized by those children today, at Kimberly-Clark, where she worked in the cafeteria for a number of years and was currently working at the Village Coin Laundry where she will be greatly missed by all her customers.
During Joe and Lorraine’s college years at PJC, she was known as “Momma Moore” as she helped with plays. She made the beans and cornbread for the Poor Man’s Theater every year.
She was an active and faithful volunteer member of PrimeTime, still active in a bowling league, and a member of the Red Hat Society.
Survivors include her daughter, Lorraine Moore Rubey, of Paris; son, Joe Charles Moore Jr., of Lewisville; grandchildren, Christina Reneé Moore and Gregory Chase Moore; great-grandchildren, Preston Chase Moore, Kaydence Ann Moore and Brody David Moore; and a brother, Jimmy Charles Worley and wife, Cindy Zuber Worley; along with several nieces and nephews; and a host of friends.
