Good morning, Red River Valley!
We've got a couple of back-to-back cold fronts coming. The first, that's today's front, will keep us mostly cloudy with a high near 69. It won't do much for the temperature thanks to warm south southwest winds of about 10 mph. It will shift those winds to come from the west in preparation of Tuesday's front, which is the most likely to give us another shot of precipitation.
Tonight will continue to be mostly cloudy with a low around 49. As the front moves along, winds will shift to come from the north overnight.
The fronts will keep cooler and wetter conditions in the region through mid-week, according to the National Weather Service. At this time, there is a severe weather risk in counties to our south, but keep that in mind to remain weather aware on Tuesday should those conditions meander north.
For now, Tuesday is forecast to be cloudy with a high near 64. There is a 20% chance for rain that increases to 80% for the overnight. The low Tuesday night is projected at 51 degrees.
It's still a new month, set the tone to make a good one. Have a great Monday!
