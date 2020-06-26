BONHAM — Fannin County will no longer receive address-level Covid-19 case reports due to a surge in cases that overwhelmed the Texas Department of State Health Services system, according to Dr. James Froelich III, the County Health Authority.
Texas Health Trace, a program of the Texas health system, will take over case verification and test monitoring for the state. Contact tracing, a form of case investigation that tracks all those exposed to a patient with Covid-19 and quarantines them through family or other connections, will be used by Texas Health Trace.
“DSHS uses a proven public health tool called contact tracing to help slow and contain the spread of [all] infectious diseases. We are using contact tracing to reduce the spread of Covid-19 in Texas… By tracing the contacts of Covid-19 cases, getting them into quarantine, and when necessary, testing them for infection, we can slow the spread of coronavirus,” the DSHS website states.
The website has often shown time delays or inaccurate information in processing Covid-19 case numbers. As of Friday, the website shows 82 cases in Fannin County, which is an increase in 2 from Froelich’s last report. And Fannin County case reports may no longer come on a weekly basis.
“Because of the changes noted, local reports on cases by the Fannin County Health Authority will be more sporadic since information specific to the county will also be more sporadic. It is expected that county officials and individuals can monitor state verified data on active cases of Covid-19 by using the DSHS dashboard link: www.dshs.texas.gov/coronavirus/,” Froelich said, adding that hospitalization rates are the best measures to look for.
He also explained the reasons behind the change and asked for continued diligence in slowing the virus’s spread.
“Please realize that, at present, Texas is setting new records for the state in numbers of Covid-19 cases discovered. Though testing is at an all-time high, which is a good thing, it is also driving the discovery of larger numbers of cases. It must be respected that hospitalizations and ICU admissions are also rising to alarming levels at alarming rates. This fact is a testament to the severity and lethal potential of the SARS-2 virus. It is extremely contagious, severely debilitating and can be deadly,” Froelich said.
County Judge Randy Moore echoed the concern Tuesday.
“All the early things that (Gov. Greg Abbott) had asked counties, cities, citizens to do, all the simple things like stay at home if you are sick, wash your hands and wear a face mask, separate between people, keep a distance there — and because of that, we’ve kept the spread and our hospitals from being overrun with people at the beginning. Now that we’ve kind of started opening up, we’re seeing more cases, not just here, but everywhere,” Moore said.
The new changes come at the same time Abbott announced rules banning crowds of more than 100 and lowered occupancy rates of restaurants and closed bars.
