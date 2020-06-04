BONHAM — Two more Covid-19 related deaths were reported in Fannin County, bringing the total number of deaths to four. Both deaths occurred at Mullican Care Center in Savoy on Sunday, according to Dr. James Froelich III, the County Health Authority. The two residents were women, 89 and 90 years old.
The 89-year-old was on hospice and the 90-year-old’s condition was declining prior to testing.
“The official cause of death listed on one of the death certificates has not been reported to the County Health Authority and the SARS-2 coronavirus may not be ultimately determined to be the direct cause of the deaths,” Froelich added.
The patients were not obviously symptomatic between the testing period and their deaths. The results of the testing were not reported to the nursing home administration until after the resident’s deaths on Sunday.
“The tests were collected on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 in a mandatory, institution-wide screening of all residents and staff. A single staff member also tested positive; she is a resident of Grayson County and is doing fine,” Froelich said.
There have been 45 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Fannin County, with 24 estimated recoveries, according to the Fannin County Office of Emergency Management.
