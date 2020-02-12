Paris police responded to a family disturbance in the 1700 block of East Cherry Street on Tuesday evening.
Officers made contact with two complainants, who said Nathan Logsden had assaulted them and threatened them with a knife. Officers placed Logsden under arrest and he was taken to jail. No information on booking or bail was available at press time.
Police continue to investigate assault
Paris police responded Tuesday to the 1700 block of North Main Street in regard to an assault.
The complainant advised her ex-husband had struck her in the face several times. Officers observed injuries to the victim. The suspect fled the scene before officers arrived.
The investigation continues.
Calls for service: Paris police responded to 125 calls for service and arrested four people Tuesday.
