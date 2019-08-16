FILE - In this Oct. 17, 2011 file photo, guests stand outside the new Spaceport America hangar in Upham, N.M. Virgin Galactic is scheduled to unveil the interior of its digs at Spaceport America, providing the first glimpse of mission control, a prep area for pilots and where paying customers will lounge ahead of their suborbital flights. Company officials are gathering Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019, at the remote facility in the New Mexico desert to show off two levels of the custom-tailored hangar at the taxpayer-financed spaceport. (AP Photo/Matt York, File)