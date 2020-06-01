In the wake of a school year interrupted by Covid-19, a document issued by the Texas Education Agency makes an argument for nearly year-round schooling, with an earlier start, longer breaks, a later end and a short summer. Any changes would require school board approval. Would you support a year-round school schedule?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.