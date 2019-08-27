Charles Francis McKee, 83, of Powderly, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019, at his residence.
Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, in the chapel of Fry-Gibbs Funeral Home, with the Rev. Michael King officiating. Burial will follow in the Long Cemetery with Gregory Morrison II, Scott McKee, Tracy Dale Morrison II, Marvin Lee Kelley III, Buddy J. McNelly, Jarron Marshall, Michael Kowal, Stephen Bell, Brian Kimbrough and Raymond Buckner serving as pallbearers. Family will receive friends from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesday at the funeral home.
Mr. McKee was born on Feb. 23, 1936, in Healdton, Oklahoma, the son of Albert Melton and Bessie Mae Steele McKee. He was a bricklayer, stonemason and diesel mechanic.
Mr. McKee is survived by his spouse, Juanita McKee, whom he married on June 14, 1968, in Irving, Texas; children, Gregory Morrison, Tracy Morrison, Don McKee and Daniel McKee; grandchildren, Katrina Hernandez, Gregory Morrison II, Tracy Dale Morrison II, Kathryn E. Woods, Ryan Charles Patrick McKee, Scott McKee and Alicia McKee; six great-grandchildren; and a sister, Nadine Pope.
