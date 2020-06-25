The Sam Bell Maxey House State Historic Site is inviting the public to its upcoming event, “Art Day,” a free, come-and-go event on Saturday from 9 to 11 a.m.
Art and artists have always been an important component of the Maxey House’s history. Both Dora Maxey Lightfoot, the Maxeys’ adopted daughter, and Sallie Lee Lightfoot, the Maxeys’ granddaughter, were accomplished artists, leaving behind drawings, paintings and sketchbooks. Paintings by local artists of the past, William Henry Huddle and Miriam Fort Gill, can be seen throughout the house. To honor this history, the Maxey House is inviting visitors to spend time outside capturing the grounds and the exterior of the buildings on site in any artistic medium they choose. Chairs will be provided for visitor use, but visitors must bring their own art supplies.
“This is one event I always enjoy. We have so many budding and skilled artisans in the area,” said Sandra Aultman, the site’s customer service representative. “This opportunity not only allows them a different venue, but it additionally gives artists the chance to meet or renew friendships with other artists and share ideas.”
The free event will take place completely outside on the site’s grounds. Visitors can come and go between 9 and 11 a.m. as they work on their pieces. For visitor safety, everyone will be expected to practice social distancing while on the grounds during the event. Self-guided tours of the house will be available throughout the day, but reservations are required. The self-guided tour times are 10 a.m., 11 a.m., 1 p.m., 2 p.m., and 3 p.m.
To reserve a self-guided tour time slot, or to learn more about “Art Day,” call the site at 903-785-5716.
